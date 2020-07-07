“A Pandemic Portfolio” on display at historic city hall

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - During the last few months, some people have been taking advantage of their time at home and turning to their creative side.
To showcase this, the Black Heritage Gallery in Lake Charles sought out nine artists who created works of art during the pandemic for a group show entitled “A Pandemic Portfolio.”
Gallery Curator Stella Miller says, “The gallery was closed for a while and we had to reschedule three artists. We really didn’t know when the gallery was going to open, but when we did find our we brought together nine great artists from around the area. We have photographers as well as oil and watercolors. So there’s really something for everybody!”
One of the featured artists, Karen Fontenot, says painting has kept her busy during the pandemic, “I’ve been doing a lot of painting. I would say that in particular in the Houston area, I would say when we had the stay at home orders because the churches were closed and you know you couldn’t go to the gym and I decided to paint even more.”
She says her preferred outlet is oil paintings, “Oil is my favorite! I do work with acrylics sometimes, but oil is the most forgiving. I have paintings behind here and all of those have been done during the pandemic. The Mardi Gras series is what I call it, in particular these I started in February or so.”
Fontenot also gave us a look at what she’s been working on, “Well, there are three pieces. One is called Santa Monica beach and it is from a photograph that I took as I was standing on the beach in Santa Monica gazing into the ocean. I just love the beach! It was a great exercise in shading and its abundant use of color. It can, from a distance, may look like that it’s just blue, but oh, there are so many shades in there. Almost too many to count!”
But Fontenot says what’s important to her is how people feel when they see her work, “The personality of a person can come out in art as well and it can reflect what is happening in their emotional life. If anybody can look at a piece I’ve worked on and it makes them smile, if it is something that they can enjoy in any way, I’m delighted. Especially in these times, I’m very happy about that.
The Black Heritage Gallery will be hosting a gallery talk with Karen Fontenot at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
