Online and phone services continue as OMV offices around the state remain closed

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While over a dozen OMV offices across the state will remain closed due to concerns over COVID-19, the services they provide are vital for motorists in the state.
Keith Neal, Assistant Deputy Commissioner at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, says there are plenty of ways to access the services they provide.
”You can renew your vehicle registration online, you can order special plates or personalized plates, cancel a plate,” Neal said. “And depending on whether or not you got an invitation in the mail, you can renew your drivers license or identification card by mail or online.”
Motorists can go online, or call in to make sure their records are up to date. Neal says although the pandemic is still going on, the OMV’s wide variety of options leaves little room for excuse.
“I think we are past the grace period, and so I think you’re going to start seeing people get, there’s a potential for them to get ticketed for those issues if they remain outstanding,” Neal said.
And even though many other offices are still open, Neal says the OMV is encouraging Louisianans to only visit in person if it’s absolutely necessary.
”If the opportunity exists for you to use an online service, or for you to use LA wallet, or to call in please do that,” Neal said. “It would only benefit yourself.”
According to Neal, the average wait time for services over the phone is 15 minutes, likely a lot shorter than in person wait times.
If you’d rather wait until your local OMV office reopens it could take up to two weeks.
”We typically say that an office is going to be closed for 14 days so that we can sanitize and take care of any employees who might need to be quarantined or whatnot,” Neal said. “Within 14 days we should be back up.”
Lake Charles OMV will remain closed for the time being, but offices in Dequincy, Sulphur and DeRidder are open. For a full list of which OMV offices, public tag agents and auto title companies are open in our area click here.
