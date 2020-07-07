Inmate found hanging in Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An inmate was found hanging in the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility last night, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says, Braylan M. Daigle, 21, of Lake Charles was found hanging in his single-man cell around 10:30 p.m. last night, Monday, July 6, 2020.
Deputies say they immediately cut him down and attempted to perform lifesaving measures. Daigle was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says foul play is not suspected at this time but the investigation into this incident is continuing.
