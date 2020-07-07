FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather pattern change on the way and it means less rain and hotter temperatures!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, we saw a good scattering of showers and storms Tuesday, most of the remaining showers should wind down by around sunset. Thanks to the rain and clouds that stuck around all day temperatures remained under control with many areas only reaching the upper 80s, but the heat index was still well into the 90s!
Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows only reaching the upper 70s to low 80s from I-10 south; and only into the low or mid 70s north of I-10. And with the humidity remaining so high it will feel even warmer!
Rain chances will be much lower Wednesday as our weather pattern changes. The chance of rain will only be 20% primarily during the afternoon hours. And it will be warm too with highs reaching the low 90s and heat indices above 100 degrees! Remember to check the radar using our First Alert Weather App before doing anything outdoors.
An upper level ridge of high pressure will be strengthening over Texas by Wednesday and that will limit the chance of rain to 20%. That high will build farther east with time and will act to limit the chance of rain to less than 20% by Thursday.
With the high expected to build and little rain expected, plan on temperatures increasing by the end of the week! In fact, highs may reach the mid to upper 90s in some areas, and the humidity will be high too. That means the heat index could exceed 108 degrees in some areas! And that is pushing into the danger zone, so keep this in mind if you have to be outdoors Friday through early next week.
The tropics are quiet with no signs of anything developing close to home over the next 5 days. There are a few areas well away from SWLA that may develop over the next few days, but none pose any threat to us! Remember you can pick up our hurricane tracking chart at all Southwest Louisiana Popeyes restaurants!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
