FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our stormy days are numbered as the sizzling heat becomes the focus late-week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another day of higher than normal summer storm chances is on tap as we start the morning on a warm and muggy note as rain holds off for the early commute. Storms continue moving across northwest and north central Louisiana from overnight and should stay north of our area to start the day but go ahead pack the rain gear and more storms return later this morning and into the afternoon.
Our stormy scenario continues today, with the best rain chances for Southwest Louisiana coming by late-morning and into the afternoon hours in the form of scattered thunderstorms. These storms will again have the capability of producing cloud-to-ground lightning, briefly heavy downpours and gusty winds. Remember to go indoors when you hear thunder, as you are close enough to get struck, even if the storm has yet to arrive over your location.
Storms should wind down later this afternoon and evening with another warm and sultry night ahead with lows in the upper 70s. The main focus for our daily storms is a stalled front to our north and will begin its final departure tomorrow but not before bringing one more round of scattered thunderstorms. Models are focusing the best rain chances on Wednesday across the northern part of Southwest Louisiana, especially Vernon, Beauregard and Allen parishes by the afternoon.
Moving into the rest of the week, rain chances take a back seat as an upper level ridge of high pressure strengthens and intensifies the heat as temperatures take a run at the middle to even upper 90s through the upcoming weekend. The biggest problem though will be the heat index as high levels of humidity will combine to send the feels like temperatures up above 105 during the afternoon.
An update on the tropics shows that not much is expected to develop, although an area of low pressure moving off the coast of Georgia into the Atlantic does have a 40% chance of development off the coast of the Carolinas over the next five days. There are no threats to the Gulf of Mexico or to Southwest Louisiana over the next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.