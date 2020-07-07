Debate over Confederate statue at Calcasieu courthouse

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Protesters gathered in front of the old Calcasieu courthouse Monday evening calling for the removal the South’s Defenders Monument while an ad in the local paper over the weekend called for keeping it.
The future of the monument is challenged by both sides, supporters for the removal chanting “Lake Charles, right now, the statue must come down,” at the peaceful protest in Lake Charles.
Jayvon Muhammad said it was good to see people from all different backgrounds coming together.
“This issue is important to all races,” Muhammad said. “This is not a black issue, this is an American issue. So, when I see all different races here, I see justice being served.”
With fists raised above their head, community members called for change.
“I feel like the country today is not the way it was when this statue went up,” Muhammad said. “People are uniting with us because they understand. They understand how it feels to be reminded by symbols of oppression all the time. So, this protest did not just look like a protest. It looked like a people protest. It looked like a Lake Charles protest. We are a part of Lake Charles.”
A paid advertisement opposing the removal of the monument was published in the American Press over the weekend.
The ad said it’s a war memorial and removing it would dishonor the local soldiers who fought and died in the battle.
The ad said the monument has never been connected in any way to supporting slavery. A blog opposing the removal lists six reasons to keep the monument.
While the statue’s fate is up to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury to decide, officials have not said when they would be making a decision.
The police jury said in June they are in a period of “active listening” from residents about the Confederate statue on the lawn of the Calcasieu courthouse.
