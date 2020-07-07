Class of 2021 showcase their skills at Future Stars Series Tournament

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The New Balance Future Stars Series continues this week in Southwest Louisiana with plenty of local talent from the Class of 2021 hoping to get scouts’ attention.
The tournament showcases high school baseball players that both college and pro scouts look out for.
The exposure is crucial for upcoming seniors following the cancellation of this past baseball season. Players typically sign scholarships in the fall of their senior season based on their junior year tape.
“With the high school season being canceled, scouts couldn’t see us play. Also, this tournament helps us show all the work we have been putting in during quarantine,” St. Louis pitcher Parker Morgan said. “I really think this tournament does a lot for your college journey for baseball. I think it does a lot for getting you recruited.”
Sam Houston’s Luke Yuhasz is only a junior, but as a Texas A&M commit, organizers allowed him to play up this week. Yuhasz echoed Morgan on how important this is.
“It’s very important for everyone that is going to be there to help get their names out and help with the recruiting process,” Yuhasz said.
Both Yuhasz and Morgan play for Team Louisiana Boudreaux. They were excited to be invited to play in the New Balance Future Stars Series showcase.
“It’s an honor to be invited to this tournament,” Morgan said. “These are the best players across the country in our age group. This tournament is a big deal and a lot of teams are coming.”
“It’s something most people don’t really have,” Yuhasz said. “This isn’t the average baseball team you’re playing for. This is definitely something special.”
Team Louisiana starts their bracket Wednesday at 3 p.m. and from that game on - there’s one goal for the players.
“I would like for our team to win the tournament. That would be good,” Yuhasz said.
“When I pitch this weekend, I’m really just looking to give my team a win,” Morgan said. “That’s all that matters in the end. Of course, I’d like to pitch well, but our team winning is the first goal.”
