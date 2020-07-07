Calcasieu Clerk of Court requests voters to wear masks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones is asking the public to wear masks and practice social distancing when casting their ballot for the presidential primary election this Saturday on July 11.
Jones said her office, the Registrar’s office and the Secretary of State’s office have all worked diligently to provide the safest possible scenario for voters and election workers, which means they won’t be distributing ‘I Voted’ stickers as an additional precaution.
“We will be providing all election workers with all necessary protective equipment which includes masks, shields, protective gowns, gloves, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes to be used on voting machines between voters,” Jones said.
The request is to protect voters and election commissioners, who Jones said could be anyone.
“I would like to remind voters that these commissioners are your neighbors, parents, grandparents, sons, daughters, aunts, uncles, as well as your children’s teachers,” Jones said.
This month’s turnout for primaries is expected to be 20-25%, which Jones said makes it manageable for in-person voting.
“It will be a very different story in November for the Presidential election, where turnout could exceed 70%,” Jones said. “That may mean long lines and a much more challenging atmosphere in regards to holding a safe election.”
Jones said citizens are asked to bring their own pens if possible to sign the registry book.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday July 11th.
