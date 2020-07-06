Outgoing Ward 3 Lake Charles Marshal admits commission pay should be capped

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The Ward Three Lake Charles City Marshal can sometimes take home more annual compensation than the district attorney, the sheriff and even state supreme court justices.
That was a hot topic during the last race for the office. And now, since the incumbent has decided not to seek re-election, it's likely an issue for those who do decide to run.
Marshal Vic Salvador decided not to seek re-election. That opens up a position that can pull in close to $300,000 in compensation, depending on fees collected.
Salvador says last year he could have taken about $280,000 commission from fees, plus the $16,000 base pay. But he did not.
“I took less than half of the commission. The rest of that money I left in the office to purchase equipment, to increase the salaries of the deputies who are some of the most underpaid in the area, and to increase the amount and quality of training that they receive,” he said.
He says some of the equipment purchased includes body armor last year and body cameras this year.
Though court has been closed three months, and fees are likely to be down this year, Salvador still thinks some type of cap is needed, to keep the compensation in line with other offices.
“I would like to see a law that says the marshal can’t exceed a certain amount of money. The judges are capped. So, if you just attach it to the judges’ law, whatever the marshal’s office brings in, if it’s less than that cap, then that’s what the marshal makes. If it’s more than that cap it stops there and the rest goes to the operating costs of the marshal’s office,” he said.
That way, Salvador says improvements can continue.
"More training, more equipment and also to help supplement the salaries of the deputies," he said.
Marshals’ duties include serving papers, seizing property, carrying out orders of the court and always being ready to respond to emergency situations.
Candidates for Ward 3 Lake Charles Marshal will be on the ballot November 3 with various judges, the race for district attorney and U.S. president. Qualifying is July 22-24.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.