One dead after crash on I-10 in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man who police were trying to locate was found dead after he was struck by a vehicle on I-10 in Lake Charles on Thursday.
Lake Charles police came to the 1200 block of North Lakeshore in response to a male subject causing a disturbance.
The subject, who police identified as Damon Bradley, 44, had already left the scene when they arrived.
Officers heard the subject was riding a bicycle, eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Ryan Street. When they arrived, they found Bradley had been struck by a vehicle and had died from his injuries, Sgt. Scott Dougherty said.
Dougherty said a westbound vehicle was braking to slow down when the subject steered his bicycle in front of the vehicle and was struck.
Impairment by the driver of the automobile is not suspected, Dougherty said. Standard toxicology tests are pending.
