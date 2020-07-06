Lake Charles OMV remains closed, four more OMV locations close due to COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle is closing four more locations in addition to previously closed offices.
Commissioner Karen St. Germain announced OMV locations in Alexandria, Lafayette, Monroe and Shreveport will remain closed to the public upon the positive testing of an OMV employee.
“The OMV employee testing positive for COVID-19 served in an administrative role at several locations and did not have interactions with the public,” Germain said.
The OMV in Lake Charles has been closed and will remain closed until further notice.
Customers are asked to continue utilizing the OMV website for available online services such as driver license renewals, identification card renewals, official driving records and duplicate registrations.
Customers seeking reinstatements must either reach the OMV Call Center or mail to the OMV Mail Center.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.