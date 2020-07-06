7-in-Seven Countdown: Top Touchdown Live matchups in 2020

After a 5-0 start to 2019 on the heels of a semifinal appearance in 2018, Iota had its inconsistencies down the stretch before bowing out in the second round of the playoffs. It's expected that the Dogs will have a different approach on offense with the departure of bruising running back Luke Doucet who rushed for just over 1,700 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior. Junior quarterback Dawson Wallace took over the starting role last season and his plate will become even more full as he heads into his second season as QB1.