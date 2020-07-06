7-in-Seven Countdown: Top Touchdown Live matchups in 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are just five weeks away from KPLC’s coverage of Two-A-Days and to get ready we continue our 7-in-Seven countdown.
Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.
We continue the countdown with the top seven Touchdown Live matchups this upcoming season.
7. Iowa at Iota (September 4)
We begin our countdown with a season-opening tilt between Iowa and Iota. The Bulldogs were able to snap a four-game losing streak to the Jackets by winning last season’s opener on the road.
After a 5-0 start to 2019 on the heels of a semifinal appearance in 2018, Iota had its inconsistencies down the stretch before bowing out in the second round of the playoffs. It's expected that the Dogs will have a different approach on offense with the departure of bruising running back Luke Doucet who rushed for just over 1,700 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior. Junior quarterback Dawson Wallace took over the starting role last season and his plate will become even more full as he heads into his second season as QB1.
Meanwhile, Iowa is looking to build off last year’s 4-6 season with a bevy of talent returning. After starting three different quarterbacks in as many seasons, that position will have some stability as Gene Natali returns for his senior campaign. He’s fortunate to have a trio of weapons at his disposal in senior running back Tyrone Brass and receivers Curtis Deville and Cade LaBruyere. Perhaps the most dynamic player that will take the field for Iowa this season is senior defensive back Cejae Ceasar who holds a number of Division I offers including one from Big 12 member Kansas State.
Both the Jackets and Dogs enter 2020 with plenty to prove and being able to go head to head to open the season will be a great measuring stick for both squads.
