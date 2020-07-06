FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy start to the week will end much drier and hotter

The tropics are starting to liven up a bit with an area of low pressure over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico possibly forming into a system that will move up the eastern seaboard this week. If named, it would be named Fay as Tropical Storm Edouard formed in the open waters of the north Atlantic over the weekend and will stay out to sea. If Fay does indeed develop this week, it will push toward the eastern seaboard and a threat to the Carolinas while exiting the Gulf, posing no threat to Southwest Louisiana.