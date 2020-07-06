FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy start to the week will end much drier and hotter

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Scattered showers on radar continue developing this morning in what will be an active start to the workweek before the rain settles down and heat builds for the second half of the week. You’ll want to pack an umbrella before heading out the door this morning with the chances of rain continuing to increase through the morning hours.
A stalled front and associated area of low pressure across northeast Texas continue to send showers and thunderstorms down through the state this morning, with the development of these storms on the upswing through the first part of the day. Our best rain chances today will in the morning as models show some drier conditions by this afternoon.
These showers and heavier thunderstorms will be capable of localized heavy downpours with varying amounts over short distances as they will be slow moving and could sit over the same area as was the case on Sunday. Watch for lightning and gusty winds with these storms and remember to turn around don’t drown if you see water over the road. These storms should take a bit more of a break by the afternoon and give a lull in the activity before returning on Tuesday.
The forecast for Tuesday brings a return of more scattered thunderstorms with the best chances tomorrow looking to return mainly during the afternoon hours. Plentiful tropical moisture and the remnants of the stalled front will be the culprits for tomorrow higher than normal rain chances. Highs tomorrow will again be a little lower than average due to the extra clouds and scattered storms.
By mid-week, what’s left of the front begins to move out as an upper level ridge of high pressure begins strengthening over the area. This will send temperatures up and rain chances down for the latter half of the week and dominate the pattern ahead through the weekend and into next week. As a result, afternoon highs will top out in the middle to even upper 90s in spots while rain chances stay to a minimum.
The tropics are starting to liven up a bit with an area of low pressure over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico possibly forming into a system that will move up the eastern seaboard this week. If named, it would be named Fay as Tropical Storm Edouard formed in the open waters of the north Atlantic over the weekend and will stay out to sea. If Fay does indeed develop this week, it will push toward the eastern seaboard and a threat to the Carolinas while exiting the Gulf, posing no threat to Southwest Louisiana.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
