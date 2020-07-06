Celebrating 4th of July in Cameron

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - While many 4th of July celebrations across the state, went virtual this year due to the pandemic, Cameron Parish celebrated a traditional independence day on Holly and Rutherford beach.
“This is one of the very few places you can come and have a good time, and not have to worry about that,” Everybody’s keeping their distance and just having a good time.”
But some residents, who want to remain anonymous, say they wish there was more regulation.
"It's one of my favorite holidays as well, but considering the pandemic we're going through right now, I think there needs to be much better safety controls put in place. You can't do funerals, but we have got hundreds of people, down here on the beach. No social distancing, no sanitation, no, nothing."
They hoped that Cameron Parish would follow surrounding areas’ efforts.
“Fireworks are great, but then again Lake Charles was smart to set it up that way and our local officials should’ve done more to set something up to avoid the potential for another increase in the numbers of COVID.”
Regardless of the holiday, these residents hope that people take their health, and the safety of others, seriously.
“This is worldwide. This is an epidemic like we have never seen before and everybody should be more concerned than what they are. I just don’t see the concern that needs to be out there.”
