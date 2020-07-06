Astros release 2020 60-game schedule

HOUSTON, TX (Astros Communications) - The defending American League Champion Houston Astros will begin the 2020 season at home, hosting the Seattle Mariners on Friday, July 24 at Minute Maid Park. It will be the first of a six-game homestand in which the Astros will host Seattle (4 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2 games).
As a result of the pandemic, 2020 will mark the latest start date for any season in Major League history. Prior to this season, the latest season opener for the Astros had been April 26, 1995 at San Diego (10-2 win).
With the new 2020 schedule, the Astros will play 40 games vs. American League West opponents and 20 games vs. NL West opponents. They will play 30 games at home and 30 on the road.
Following the first homestand, Houston will embark on a 10-day, nine-game road trip (July 31-Aug. 9), during which the club will visit the Los Angeles Angels (3g, 7/31-8/2), Arizona Diamondbacks (3 games, 8/4-6) and Oakland A’s (3 games, 8/7-9). Following this trip, Houston will return to Minute Maid Park for an eight-game homestand vs. the San Francisco Giants (3 g, 8/10-12), Seattle Mariners (3g, 8/14-16) and Colorado Rockies (2g, 8/17-18).
The Astros second road trip of the season will be a brief, five-game jaunt to Colorado (2g, 8/19-20) and San Diego (3g, 8/21-23), which will be followed by the longest homestand of the season, a 10-game stand vs. the Angels (4g, 8/24-27), Athletics (3g, 8/28-30) and Texas Rangers (3g, 8/31-9/2).
Houston will then hit the road again for a nine-game trip, visiting the Angels (3g, 9/4-6), Athletics (4g , 9/7-10) and Dodgers (2g, 9/12-13). The Astros final homestand of the regular season will be a six-game stand consisting of three games vs. both the Rangers (9/15-17) and D-backs (9/18-20). The final seven games of the regular season are scheduled on the road, with a three-game series at Seattle (9/21-23) and a four-game set vs. the Rangers in Arlington.
BROADCAST INFO
AT&T SportsNet Southwest once again will be the television home of Astros baseball this season. All regular season Astros games, with the exception of nationally televised games, will be carried live on AT&T SportsNet. The broadcast team of Todd Kalas, Geoff Blum and Julia Morales return to call the action. All Astros games, including postseason games, will be broadcast live on SportsTalk 790/94.5 FM HD2 and the Astros Radio Network. Robert Ford and Steve Sparks are back for their eighth season as the Astros English radio team. Additionally, veterans Francisco Romero and Alex Trevino are back for their 13th season as the Astros Spanish radio broadcast team and will call the action on KEYH 850 AM and KNTE 101.7 FM
NATIONAL TV
The Astros are scheduled to appear on national TV broadcasts four times during the 60-game season: July 29 vs. the Dodgers (6:10 p.m., ESPN), Aug. 1 at the Angels (6:15 p.m., FOX), Aug. 6 at the D-backs (6:15 p.m., FOX), Sept. 12 at the Dodgers (7:15 p.m., FOX).
MILESTONES
- 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of Minute Maid Park, which was opened in 2000. Houston is 876-743 in 20 seasons at this venue.
- The Astros, who won a club-record and Major League-best 107 games in 2019, are looking to win their fourth consecutive AL West title in 2020. Houston has never won four straight division titles, nor have they qualified for the postseason in four consecutive seasons. Previously, the Astros had won three straight division titles one other time, capturing the NL Central title from 1997-99.
- In 2019: The Astros won the their third pennant in franchise history; Justin Verlander captured his second Cy Young Award and hurled this third career no-hitter; Yordan Alvarez became the third Astros player to earn Rookie of the Year honors; Alex Bregman finished second in the AL MVP voting; the Astros had six players on the 2019 AL All-Star team, more than any other club.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.