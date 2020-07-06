Astros release 2020 60-game schedule

AT&T SportsNet Southwest once again will be the television home of Astros baseball this season. All regular season Astros games, with the exception of nationally televised games, will be carried live on AT&T SportsNet. The broadcast team of Todd Kalas, Geoff Blum and Julia Morales return to call the action. All Astros games, including postseason games, will be broadcast live on SportsTalk 790/94.5 FM HD2 and the Astros Radio Network. Robert Ford and Steve Sparks are back for their eighth season as the Astros English radio team. Additionally, veterans Francisco Romero and Alex Trevino are back for their 13th season as the Astros Spanish radio broadcast team and will call the action on KEYH 850 AM and KNTE 101.7 FM