L’Auberge to lay off 161 at Baton Rouge location, 441 in Lake Charles

(WAFB) - L’Auberge Casino Resort notified Louisiana’s employment agency of its plans to lay off 161 employees at its Baton Rouge location and 441 employees from its Lake Charles resort.
Layoffs are scheduled to take place in early August, records show.
L’Auberge joins the growing list of casinos in the state to announce hundreds of layoffs.
The state received notice of over 4,000 casino employees who will be laid off, so far.
New Orleans’ hospitality industry has also been hit particularly hard, with layoffs announced at over a dozen hotels. They’re listed below.
- Renaissance in the New Orleans French Quarter laid off 76 employees in July.
- Renaissance in the New Orleans Arts Warehouse District laid off 63 employees in July.
- Crowne Plaza New Orleans French Quarter laid off 107 employees in May.
- Le Meridian Hotel will lay off 112 employees later in July.
- Loews Hotel laid off 132 employees in May.
- Hilton near the New Orleans Airport laid off 85 employees in May.
- NOPSI Hotel laid off 92 employees in May.
- Sheraton Hotel laid off 431 employees in March.
- New Orleans Marriott Hotel laid off 474 employees in March.
- W in the New Orleans French Quarter laid off 84 employees in March.
- Downtown Marriott at the Convention Center laid off 109 employees in March.
- The Ritz-Carlton Hotel laid off 423 employees in March.
- JW Marriott Hotel laid off 142 employees in March.
- Hyatt Regency laid off 343 employees in March.
- The Higgins Hotel laid off 132 employees in June.
In Louisiana, unemployment claims can be filed online at laworks.net/
