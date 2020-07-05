FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers and storms this afternoon, more rain to start the week

Shower and storm chances continue through the afternoon before slowly dropping off as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be staying pretty steady as we see lower and middle 80′s thanks to the clouds and the rain from time to time. Areas off to the east will be a little cooler as they see more in the way of rainfall as well as cloud cover. Temperature hold steady though as we can expect lows in the middle 70′s for Monday morning. We will be watching for higher rain chances as we head into Monday with several rounds of rain possible throughout the day. Models show a morning round coming through, then drying out as we head through the middle portion of the day before more rain and a few storms will be possible into the evening. Another afternoon with cooler temperatures will be around for Monday as highs look to stay in the lower and middle 80′s thanks to the increased cloud cover and rain. The stationary boundary that is bringing us this rain will continue to provide the shower and storm chances through Tuesday as well.