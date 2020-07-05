FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers and storms this afternoon, more rain to start the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A cooler afternoon as we have seen more in the way of cloud cover and showers and storms. The good news is the heaviest rain as remained off to the east, but we have seen showers and a few storms working their way through the area.
Shower and storm chances continue through the afternoon before slowly dropping off as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures will be staying pretty steady as we see lower and middle 80′s thanks to the clouds and the rain from time to time. Areas off to the east will be a little cooler as they see more in the way of rainfall as well as cloud cover. Temperature hold steady though as we can expect lows in the middle 70′s for Monday morning. We will be watching for higher rain chances as we head into Monday with several rounds of rain possible throughout the day. Models show a morning round coming through, then drying out as we head through the middle portion of the day before more rain and a few storms will be possible into the evening. Another afternoon with cooler temperatures will be around for Monday as highs look to stay in the lower and middle 80′s thanks to the increased cloud cover and rain. The stationary boundary that is bringing us this rain will continue to provide the shower and storm chances through Tuesday as well.
Tuesday looks to be more of the same as we clouds and rain will be around. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer for the afternoon as we see middle and a few upper 80′s. It won’t be a washout by any means, but you will definitely want to keep the rain gear handy and as always can get the latest look at radar by downloading our free KPLC First Alert Weather App. Changes move in for Wednesday and the end of the week as the front begins to dissolve and we see more in the way of sunshine and drier conditions. Temperatures will be on the rise though as we are back into the lower 90′s with some models indicating some middle 90′s.
The warmth will continue as we head into next weekend with an isolated shower or storm possible, but sunshine will be returning as well as the heat. We still have plenty of time to see just how hot we get, but for now keep the rain gear handy and have a great start to the week!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.