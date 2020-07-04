LSU picks up commit from four-star DE Keanu Koht to 2021 class

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Football Head Coach Ed Orgeron and company picked up their third commitment for the month of July as four-star defensive end Keanu Koht announced his decision via Twitter.
Koht is listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds from Vero Beach, Florida. 247Sports ranks Koht as the No. 148 overall prospect in the country, No. 10 weak side defensive end, and No. 20 overall prospect in the Sunshine State.
As a junior, Koht recorded 42 tackles, 14.5 for loss, and 8.0 sacks. He also recovered one fumble with one forced.
The Tigers edged out Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and many others.
Koht joins four-star defensive end Naquan Brown, and four-star wide receiver Chris Hilton as Tiger commits for the month of July.
LSU now has 15 commitments for the class of 2021. The Tigers now sit at No. 5 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings.
Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:
- Five-star outside linebacker, Raesjon Davis, California
- Four-star wide receiver, JoJo Earle, Texas
- Four-star wide receiver, Deion Smith, Mississippi
- Four-star defensive end, Landon Jackson, Texas
- Four-star outside linebacker, Zavier Carter, Georgia
- Four-star quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, Texas
- Four-star running back, Corey Kiner, Ohio
- Four-star safety, Khari Gee, Georgia
- Four-star defensive end, Saivion Jones, Louisiana
- Four-star offensive tackle, Garrett Dellinger, Michigan
- Four-star defensive end, Naquan Brown, Virginia
- Four-star wide receiver, Chris Hilton, Louisiana
- Four-star defensive end, Keanu Koht, Florida
- Three-star defensive tackle, Anthony Hundley, Florida
- Punter, Peyton Todd, Louisiana
