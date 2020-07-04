Jennings RB Trevor Etienne picks up offer from Clemson

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Following a monster sophomore season, Jennings running back Trevor Etienne has seen his recruitment pick up steam. On Saturday he announced that he received an offer from the Clemson Tigers.
With the rising junior picking up an offer from big brother Travis’s squad, it might have some wondering if little brother will follow in big brother’s footsteps to South Carolina.
The younger Etienne is coming off a season that saw him gain nearly 2,400 yards from scrimmage and scoring 31 touchdowns while helping lead Jennings to its first state championship game appearance since 1992.
It’s Etienne’s sixth Power 5 offer as he also holds offers from five SEC schools including LSU and Alabama.
