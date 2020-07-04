Former Poke Sha’Markus Kennedy signs professionally with Italian team

Kennedy, a Tuscaloosa, Alabama native who transferred to McNeese prior to the 2018-19 season, posted career highs of 18.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game as a senior while blocking 2.6 shots per game and helped guide the Cowboys to their first conference postseason tournament in four years. His field goal percentage of 68 percent placed him atop the Southland Conference and second in the nation.