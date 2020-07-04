Former Poke Sha’Markus Kennedy signs professionally with Italian team

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former McNeese basketball player Sha’Markus Kennedy is taking his talents overseas. He will suit up as a professional for Pallacanestro Cantù of Italian basketball league Lega Basket Serie A.
The announcement was made official by the club on Saturday morning.
Kennedy, a Tuscaloosa, Alabama native who transferred to McNeese prior to the 2018-19 season, posted career highs of 18.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game as a senior while blocking 2.6 shots per game and helped guide the Cowboys to their first conference postseason tournament in four years. His field goal percentage of 68 percent placed him atop the Southland Conference and second in the nation.
Kennedy was a 2020 first team All-SLC selection and the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and was also named to the All-Louisiana first team by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Kennedy will become the seventh former Cowboy currently playing in foreign professional basketball leagues. The others are: P.J. Alawoya (Valur Reykjavik, Iceland), Roydell Brown (BKM Lucenec), Kevin Hardy (BC Siauliai, Lithuania), Diego Kapelan (Fraser Valley Bandits, Canada), Kleon Penn (Brujos de Guayama, Puerto Rico), and Patrick Richard (Cluj Napoca, Romania).
