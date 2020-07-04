FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot Fourth of July, showers and storms return to end the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a warm and muggy Fourth of July so far as temperatures have warmed into the lower 90′s with heat indices climbing into the upper 90′s and low 100′s. We haven’t seen much in the way of showers and storms to help cool things down, but more is in the forecast for Sunday.
Through the rest of this evening we can expect to see temperatures holding very steady in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s so any outdoor plans make sure to have plenty of water to help stay hydrated. A perfect afternoon and evening though to maybe do some swimming to help stay cool as rain chances look to remain low. Overnight temperatures will slowly fall back into the lower and middle 80′s just in time for some of the fireworks to begin, with the best news being rain and storms should stay away allowing a perfect evening. We do see lows for Sunday morning starting in the middle and upper 70′s with a partly cloudy start. We could see a few showers and storms around to start the day as models are showing a couple of waves moving through with the next wave during the afternoon. It won’t be an all day washout, but we will see a few more clouds around and that will hold temperatures just a few degrees lower into the upper 80′s. Make sure to have the KPLC First Alert Weather App handy to get the latest updates and live look at radar.
Shower and storm chances remain high through Tuesday as we continue to see a stationary boundary parked across our area. So keep the rain gear handy as we will see plenty of showers and storms moving through and while it won’t be all day rains it will come in waves. Temperatures stay in the middle and upper 80′s through Tuesday as well as we continue to see more cloud cover and limited amounts of sunshine. We do see much drier weather ahead as we head into the middle and late portions of next week.
With sunshine making a return for the end of next week we will also be seeing those afternoon temperatures warming back into the lower 90′s. Some models even suggest that we see middle and even a few upper 90′s, which would be the warmest of the year. Still plenty of time to see if we do see those kinds of temperatures, but for now have a safe and wonderful Fourth of July and a great weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.