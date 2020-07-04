FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot Fourth of July, showers and storms return to end the weekend

Through the rest of this evening we can expect to see temperatures holding very steady in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s so any outdoor plans make sure to have plenty of water to help stay hydrated. A perfect afternoon and evening though to maybe do some swimming to help stay cool as rain chances look to remain low. Overnight temperatures will slowly fall back into the lower and middle 80′s just in time for some of the fireworks to begin, with the best news being rain and storms should stay away allowing a perfect evening. We do see lows for Sunday morning starting in the middle and upper 70′s with a partly cloudy start. We could see a few showers and storms around to start the day as models are showing a couple of waves moving through with the next wave during the afternoon. It won’t be an all day washout, but we will see a few more clouds around and that will hold temperatures just a few degrees lower into the upper 80′s. Make sure to have the KPLC First Alert Weather App handy to get the latest updates and live look at radar.