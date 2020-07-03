Zachary WR Chris Hilton commits to LSU’s 2021 recruiting class

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Zachary’s Chris Hilton ignited some early fireworks this holiday weekend by committing to LSU on Friday morning.
Rivals recruiting service ranks Hilton the 10th-best WR in the country, and is listed as a 4-star recruit. Hilton is also the 2nd-best recruit in the state of Louisiana.
Coach Orgeron gave his seal of approval to Hilton’s commitment by sending out his customary “Hold that Tiger” tweet.
Last season, Hilton recorded 43 catches for 846 yards and 11 touchdowns. The rising senior also excels at track and field, running the 100 meters and participating in the high jump.
Hilton is the 14th commit in LSU’s 2021 class.
Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:
Chris Hilton, WR, Zachary
Naquan Brown, LB, Virginia
Garrett Dellinger, OT, Michigan
Saivion Jones, DE, St. James
Khari Gee, S, Georgia
Corey Kiner, RB, Ohio
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Texas
Landon Jackson, DE, Texas
JoJo Earle, WR, Texas
Zavier Carter, LB, Georgia
Raesjon Davis, LB, California
Deion Smith, WR, Mississippi
Anthony Hundley, DT, Florida
Peyton Todd, P, West Monroe
