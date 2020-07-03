Zachary WR Chris Hilton commits to LSU’s 2021 recruiting class

Chris Hilton is a 4-star recruit (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Garland Gillen | July 3, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 1:47 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Zachary’s Chris Hilton ignited some early fireworks this holiday weekend by committing to LSU on Friday morning.

Rivals recruiting service ranks Hilton the 10th-best WR in the country, and is listed as a 4-star recruit. Hilton is also the 2nd-best recruit in the state of Louisiana.

Coach Orgeron gave his seal of approval to Hilton’s commitment by sending out his customary “Hold that Tiger” tweet.

Last season, Hilton recorded 43 catches for 846 yards and 11 touchdowns. The rising senior also excels at track and field, running the 100 meters and participating in the high jump.

Hilton is the 14th commit in LSU’s 2021 class.

Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:

Chris Hilton, WR, Zachary

Naquan Brown, LB, Virginia

Garrett Dellinger, OT, Michigan

Saivion Jones, DE, St. James

Khari Gee, S, Georgia

Corey Kiner, RB, Ohio

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Texas

Landon Jackson, DE, Texas

JoJo Earle, WR, Texas

Zavier Carter, LB, Georgia

Raesjon Davis, LB, California

Deion Smith, WR, Mississippi

Anthony Hundley, DT, Florida

Peyton Todd, P, West Monroe

