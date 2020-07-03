78-year-old man stabbed while driving on I-10

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 78-year-old man was stabbed multiple times while driving on I-10 West between Iowa and Lake Charles Friday morning, authorities say.
A 54-year-old Houston woman, Donna Marie Harris, has been arrested for aggravated second-degree battery and cruelty to the infirm.
The man remained in emergency surgery at 11:45 a.m., according to Commander James McGee, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
Harris stabbed the man with a kitchen knife following a disagreement, leaving the man with multiple stab wounds and cuts, McGee said. Harris and the man are long-term acquaintances.
The Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene at 7:48 a.m.
