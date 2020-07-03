SWLA Arrest Report - July 2, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 2, 2020.
Sherquasier Quantalashea Charlot, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic assault; child endangerment.
Valarie Michelle Miller, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic assault; contempt of court.
Jacob Daniel Burnitt, 32, DeQuincy: Prohibited activities and sanctions.
Jonathan Wayun Lastrapes, 31, Lake Charles: Attempted home invasion; battery of the infirm; trespassing; property damage under $1,000.
Keith Joseph Jones, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.
Bobbie Jo Fruge, 45, Ragley: Out of state detainer.
Ramon Reyna, 32, Beaumont, TX: Failure to register as a sex offender.
Shane Kadeem Robinson, 26, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles; misdemeanor sexual assault.
Cory M. Poullard, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); no motor vehicle insurance; switched license plates; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; obstruction of justice; first offense possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a firearm with an obliterated number.
Eric Jerome Citizen, 44, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Channin Paul Sells, 20, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse.
Mary Alice August, 62, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
David August, 56, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
