SWLA Arrest Report - July 2, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - July 2, 2020
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | July 3, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 6:49 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 2, 2020.

Sherquasier Quantalashea Charlot, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic assault; child endangerment.

Valarie Michelle Miller, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic assault; contempt of court.

Jacob Daniel Burnitt, 32, DeQuincy: Prohibited activities and sanctions.

Jonathan Wayun Lastrapes, 31, Lake Charles: Attempted home invasion; battery of the infirm; trespassing; property damage under $1,000.

Keith Joseph Jones, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Bobbie Jo Fruge, 45, Ragley: Out of state detainer.

Ramon Reyna, 32, Beaumont, TX: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Shane Kadeem Robinson, 26, Lake Charles: Pornography involving juveniles; misdemeanor sexual assault.

Cory M. Poullard, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); no motor vehicle insurance; switched license plates; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; obstruction of justice; first offense possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a firearm with an obliterated number.

Eric Jerome Citizen, 44, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Channin Paul Sells, 20, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse.

Mary Alice August, 62, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

David August, 56, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.