REPORT: Peter Parrish’s name no longer listed on LSU’s official roster

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU redshirt freshman quarterback Peter Parrish is no longer listed on the Tigers’ football roster, according to a report by Shea Dixon with 247Sports.
Dixon reported that as of Friday, July 3, Parrish’s name no longer appears on the team’s official roster on LSUSports.net.
Head coach Ed Orgeron announced on March 10 that Parrish had been suspended indefinitely from the LSU football program for violating team rules. Details about the violation were not provided. Parrish did not participate in the few practices the team held before activities were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dixon reported the four-star prospect was ranked by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite as the No. 313 overall prospect in the country, No. 11 dual-threat quarterback, and No. 11 overall prospect in Alabama. On 247Sports, Parrish ranks as the No. 12 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 19 overall prospect in Alabama, while checking in at No. 521 overall.
The Tigers still have redshirt junior Myles Brennan, as well as true freshmen Max Johnson and TJ Finley, in their quarterback room.
“First of all, they’ve done a great job,” Orgeron recently told 104.5 ESPN Radio. “Coach Ensminger has done a tremendous job of Zoom meetings, installations. Every time I walk into Coach Ensminger’s office at 8 in the morning, he had all three scholarship quarterbacks. They’re studying on the Zoom meetings. Guys have been very attentive. I’ve asked Coach Ensminger how they’re doing. They’re picking up the offense very well. All three of them - Myles, TJ, and Max. Three outstanding quarterbacks. It’s going to be fun to see them in camp.”
Arizona State, Cincinnati, Florida, and others offered Parrish while he was at Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama.
