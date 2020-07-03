Pelicans’ Zion Williamson encourages Louisianans to ‘stay safe and wear your mask’ in new video

(WAFB) - New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson appeared alongside Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards in a public service announcement reminding residents to wear a mask while out in public to slow the spread of COVID-19, the illness blamed for a global pandemic that has killed thousands.
“I mean, I think they’re pretty cool myself,” said Williamson in the short video. Watch it below:
A photo of Williamson wearing a mask circulated on social media prior to the release of the psa Friday, July 3.
NBA fans reacted with their own tweets which you can read below:
