Lake Charles officials close I-10 beach days before holiday weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Days before what would typically be a busy weekend at local beaches, the city of Lake Charles closed the I-10 beach.
“It’s a small space and it could lead to some opportunities for crowd gathering,” Katie Harrington with the city of Lake Charles said. “Out of an abundance of caution and wanting to do our part to help alleviate some of the burden on our local hospital system, we went ahead and made the decision.”
Harrington said the city has decided to close the beach because of recent spikes in COVID-19 cases.
“We’ve left it open up until this point because the numbers were pretty stable in the area,” she said. “But now as we’ve seen the trend of the numbers over recent days and weeks, we felt like it was now a prudent move to go ahead and make that decision.
The beach has been closed since Wednesday, July 1, and will be closed until further notice.
“There is a boat launch down at the I-10 bridge which [...] is still open and access for yacht club members, that is still open,” she said.
In Cameron Parish, the police jury said Rutherford beach and Holly beach will remain open.
