LaGrange alum Colton Frank IV to transfer to Southern

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former LaGrange High School star Colton Frank IV announced he’s transferring from UL Lafayette to Southern University to the play for Jaguars. Frank announced the move on his Twitter account.
After signing with the Cajuns in 2018, Frank played in just 29 career games hitting .100 (4/40) with nine runs scored, a home run, and four RBI’s. In addition, he made three relief appearances on the bump throwing 1.1 innings not allowing any runs, hits or walks. His first career hit was a walk-off home run in a win over Tulane in 2019.
“I just feel like they were not giving me the opportunity I needed but much respect to [the Ragin’ Cajun] coaches and staff,” said Frank. “College baseball is a business and on the business side, I just wanted the opportunity to showcase my talent so I could get to the next level.
Frank said Southern is recruiting him as both a pitcher and a position player and he aims to do both for the Jaguars. The promise of playing time combined with his desire to play for a Historically Black University made Southern an ideal choice.
“Everything that was happening with George Floyd and things like that, it was just a big eye-opener for me and I just wanted to go to an HBCU just because of that and the fact that my people were hurting,” admitted Frank. “Nothing against the other schools that offered me, talked to me or extended an opportunity, but my family and I discussed things and we thought Southern was the best fit.”
The Jaguars are coming off a conference championship in 2019 and were off to another undefeated start to SWAC play in 2020 before the season was canceled. Frank will aim to help the Jags continue their hot streak and build a resume fit for the pros.
“My main goal is to get a degree and make it to the league.”
