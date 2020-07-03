FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A stormy afternoon ahead, Fourth of July looks to see scattered storms

Showers and storms look to continue through the evening hours before slowly winding down as we head towards late evening as we loose some of the daytime heating. As always if you have to head out you can check the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest updates. Temperatures have fallen into the middle 70′s where it has rained and is still in the upper 80′s to near 90 for areas where it hasn’t. After the rain passes temperatures may briefly warm up into the lower 80′s once again but overnight they will gradually fall back into the upper 70′s. We can expect lows Saturday morning to be in the middle 70′s for many areas, with the mugginess continuing. For our Fourth of July we can expect another warm afternoon with temperatures climbing into the lower 90′s with scattered showers and storms moving through during the afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans then make sure you to have an alternative to move indoors in case a storm moves through. As always you can get the latest updates from the weather app as well as the live look at radar. More rain is in the forecast for Sunday as we see more widespread rain moving through.