FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms returning will help with the heat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another hot and humid day ahead as temperatures barely drop out of the 80s overnight as the extremely muggy air remains in place. Your morning commute should be good to go, but I do expect the hazy skies to linger through the afternoon until some scattered storms return, helping to clear the dust.
We are on track for the return of thunderstorms this afternoon as the upper level pattern should send them in from the north this afternoon. Development of storms will likely begin by mid-afternoon and continue through sunset. These storms look to be scattered, so while everyone may not see them, remember to go indoors when you hear thunder as these will contain cloud-to-ground lightning, some gusty winds and briefly heavy downpours.
Our weekend is still on track for additional storms to return, although models have backed off a bit on the amount of storms we see Saturday which is promising! We’ll likely have a similar setup to today with scattered afternoon to early evening storms, giving some an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while others in the area deal with storms during the afternoon BBQ and evening fireworks. Rain chances tomorrow are at 40%.
Sunday and going into early next week will bring higher rain chances as the stalled front moves closer to the area, putting the focus for more widespread and numerous showers and thunderstorms to develop. Rain chances are up to 60% by Sunday and will continue at 60% through next Tuesday before the pattern changes, bringing drier weather back by the latter half of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
