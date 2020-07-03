Calcasieu officials encourage public to wear masks to reduce spread of COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Sheriff and the mayors of all municipalities in the Parish released a statement Friday stressing the importance of wearing a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Southwest Louisiana.
The recommendation comes after the area has seen a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, overwhelming hospitals across the state.
“Our medical workers are already feeling the increased strain, and this will become exponentially worse if we do not improve our adherence to effective health practices,” the Calcasieu Parish Executive Policy Group said. “It has never been more important for citizens to use caution, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently, and wear face masks.”
The reminder comes at the start of the Independence Day holiday weekend, as many public fireworks displays, and outdoor celebrations have been either canceled or altered.
Local officials and law enforcement called upon local businesses and employees to keep following the governor’s executive order which requires them to wear face coverings or masks when interacting or having close contact with the public.
“Reducing incidence of the virus will require compliance with these legal measures in place as well as diligence on the part of all our citizens,” the group said. “We thank the many local businesses and citizens who are already taking these precautions. Wearing a mask helps protect you and your neighbor. We fervently and confidently advocate for mask wearing throughout Southwest Louisiana.
Read the full statement below:
