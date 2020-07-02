SWLA football coaches address COVID-19

“Obviously, were preparing for a regular season. You have to because if you don’t, we won’t be ready. I’m cautiously optimistic that is what we are going to do. But, there are plans in place if we don’t have a season too. We don’t need to get too far ahead of ourselves. Prepare, but don’t jump the gun. I think that is the attitude we’re taking. Be flexible and prepare for the best,” South Beauregard’s head football coach Dwight Hudler said.