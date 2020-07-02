SWLA Arrest Report - July 1, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 1, 2020.
LaShanda Denise Wilson, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Robert Louis Waldrop, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Cedric Joseph Pittman, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; possession of a firearm by a felon; parole detainer.
Juan Carlos Mendoza, 32, Freeport, TX: Contempt of court; third offense DWI.
Mollie Jolene Schexneider, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; parking in spots reserved for disabled persons; no seatbelt; expired inspection tag; out of state detainer; speeding.
Larry Oliver Fowlkes III, 24, Vinton: Child endangerment.
Randy Elwood Rhen Jr., 40, Kinder: Failure to register as a sex offender (2 charges); failure to register a change of address as a sex offender.
Tyrone Bradshaw, 53, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.
