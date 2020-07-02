Summer gardening tips

Keith says there are a few things to consider as you start to look into making your garden, “The first thing is to determine where you’re going to plant the garden. All your vegetables need at least six hours of sunlight, and then from there determine what approach you want to take. Do you want to do a traditional garden where you till up rows and make little hills to plant on? Do you want to do a container garden? All of these work equally well but they all have their pros and cons.”