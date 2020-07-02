Sports Person of the Week - Gavin Burnett

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you ask 11-year-old fisherman Gavin Burnett what motivates him, his answer would be pretty simple.
“Knowing that there’s fish in the water,” said Gavin Burnett.
Burnett started fishing when he was four years old. Over the years, he's learned valuable lessons from his father and grandfather.
Burnett: “How to tie my knots, how to throw a pole, how to put bait on. Basically everything I know today,” added Burnett.
Those lessons would eventually turn into growth each time Burnett hit the water.
“I’ve seen myself get better because every time I’d go I’d catch more fish and bigger fish,” Burnett said.
Recently Burnett’s hard work paid off. At the Youth Fishing League Championship Tournament, he caught 22 pounds of large mouth bass to win first place and $800. It’s a feat that has him pretty excited for what’s to come.
”Me since that last tournament? Confident, happy, and important,” admitted Burnett.
And although it is a ways away, Burnett already has a good grasp on what his future will look like as he tries to take his game to the national stage.
“I’m thinking about going to Sulphur and then McNeese or LSU for college,” Burnett said.
