Scheduled closure for Hwy 109 at US 90

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hwy 109 will be closed to traffic at the railroad crossing just north of US 90 near the Texas state line on Friday, July 10, 2020, according to DOTD.
The closure is scheduled to take place from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The closure is so that the railroad company and DOTD can make repairs to the crossing.
Northbound traffic can detour by taking Hwy 90 East to LA 3063 and then west to Hwy 109.
Southbound traffic will need to take LA 3063 East, LA 3063 South, and then US 90 West.
