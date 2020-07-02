McNeese volleyball releases 2020 schedule

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese first-year head volleyball coach Kristee Porter has released the 2020 schedule and it’s one that will be a challenge for her young group of student-athletes.
“This season’s schedule will be a challenge for us, but I believe we have a talented group of young women ready to compete,” Porter said. “Roughly half of our roster will be new to the team, so the priority is making sure we build a solid foundation from the start and continue to add layers as we go.”
The squad will be challenged early and often with tournament’s at Georgia State (Aug. 28-29), Alabama-Birmingham (Sept. 4-5), Houston (Sept. 11-12), and Memphis (Sept. 18-19).
Sandwiched in between the Georgia State Invitational and the UAB Blazer Invitational will be the Cowgirls home opener against Alcorn on Sept. 1.
McNeese will open Southland Conference action with its first two matches at home against Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls on Sept. 24 and 26th.
The Cowgirls will also host Central Arkansas, New Orleans, Northwestern State, Sam Houston State, Abilene Christian, and Stephen F. Austin in conference matches.
Road conference matches has McNeese traveling to Abilene Christian, Stephen F. Austin, Houston Baptist, Lamar, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Incarnate Word, Southeastern La., and Nicholls.
“We’re going to ask a lot from each member of this roster, so only time will tell what we will be able to accomplish this season.”
Due to COVID-19 and the financial restrictions that is expected in the coming academic year, the SLC Tournament format has been altered for this season only. The top four regular-season finishers will advance to the conference tournament at the site of the No. 1 seed.
To view schedule: https://mcneesesports.com/sports/womens-volleyball/schedule/2020
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.