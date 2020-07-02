Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs launches project Love

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary COL Joey Strickland is launching Project LOVE (Love Our Veterans Every day), an initiative to show veterans our love and support, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic. COL Strickland is asking Louisianans to write to the more than 600 veterans who live in Louisiana’s five state-run veterans’ homes.
“Our veterans are among our state’s and nation’s most priceless treasures,” COL Strickland said. “Writing a letter to them to show them we care is a small token of our appreciation for their service and sacrifice. I encourage all Louisianans throughout this summer to reach out to a veteran living in one of our five veterans homes.”
Louisianans can address their letters to Project LOVE and send them to one or more of our five veterans homes. The homes’ addresses are as follows:
- Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home 1610 Evangeline Road Jennings, LA 70546
- Louisiana Veterans Home 4739 Highway 10 Jackson, LA 70748
- Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home 6700 Highway 165 North Monroe, LA 71203
- Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home 3130 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway Bossier City, LA 71112
- Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home 4080 W. Airline Highway Reserve, LA 70084
For more information about the LDVA you can visit vetaffairs.la.gov, email veteran@la.gov, or call 225-219-5000.
