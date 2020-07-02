Local firefighter battles COVID-19, warns others it is not a virus to ignore

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Every day as new COVID-19 numbers are released, there is a renewed debate over wearing masks, social-distancing, and even if this virus is anything to worry about. That can be exasperating to many who’ve been sick or have lost loved ones to coronavirus.
One of those is a firefighter and athlete, who was in top physical shape.
A month ago, Cheri Ardoin was healthy, strong, and fit - not seeing the coronavirus as a threat to her.
“I’m an athlete. I do Crossfit competitions. I’m a firefighter. I compete in ESPN’s toughest firefighter competitions. I eat right. I work out all the time,” says Ardoin. “I am definitely not a high-risk person. I thought that even if I did get the virus I was going to be, only have mild symptoms. And it turned out to be just the opposite. "
About three weeks ago various symptoms started. She says she got sicker and sicker.
“You’re so cold and you’ve got the chills so bad, but you’re sweating profusely at the same time. But, the worst symptom of all is that feels like there’s a really tight band around your chest and you just can’t take a deep breath no matter what you do.”
Ardoin was released after several days in the hospital, but had to go back.
“I started coughing up blood, and just a lot of chest pains and stuff so, I called my doctor and he suggested I come back to the hospital, just to get my lungs checked out. So, I’ve been in the ER probably all night long,” she tells us from her hospital bed.
In a widely shared Facebook post this week, she shared her story. Partly, to address those who don’t take it seriously. She tells them, don’t be arrogant.
“Just stays like that for weeks, just cannot get a good, full breath of air and then that also contributes to you feeling very dizzy and light headed.”
Ardoin quarantined while waiting for test results, but says she still feels horrible for not being more careful around family and friends before she knew she was sick.
“I guess the hardest part is, having to call all those people and tell them that you’re the one that infected them, you know?”
Cheri expects to go home soon, but it may take much longer before she’s free of the lingering effects of COVID.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.