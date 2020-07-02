Lamar State College Orange extends Phase II, amends “Return to Campus” plan

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lamar State College Orange in Texas announced on Thursday they will stay in Phase II for an additional two weeks instead of moving forward with Phase III on July 6, which would have allowed campus operations return to “normal” operations, according to the revised handbook.
Phase III is now expected to begin July 20 and campus will then open regular hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the college said.
In the 14-page revised “Return to Campus” plan, LSCO adds under “Phase II-A” that all faculty, staff, students and visitors on campus will be required to wear a face covering or mask while on campus.
Face coverings must be worn in indoor public areas on campus and outdoor spaces where 6 feet of physical distancing is difficult to reliably maintain, the handbook said. LSCO said they will provide face coverings/masks for those who do not have one.
LSCO said advancement to Phase III is dependent on guidelines from federal, state, local and health officials with additional emphasis on the number of cases in the local and campus community.
Read the full revised plan below:
