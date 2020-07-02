FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A muggy and hazy afternoon, rain and storms chances increase for Fourth of July weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another hazy and hot afternoon with temperatures back into the lower 90′s with heat indices back into the lower 100′s. We do see some relief in site, but that will be coming with the price of showers and storms as we head into the weekend.
Through the rest of this afternoon and into the evening we look to remain dry as the rain continues to move through eastern portions of Louisiana, which means no cooling relief for Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures slowly fall as we head into the overnight back into the upper 80′s through the evening before we drop into the upper 70′s overnight. Humidity goes nowhere as we have southerly flow lasting through next week. For Friday though we can expect a better chance of some afternoon and evening storms as the high pressure slides a little further to the south and west. Afternoon highs remain warm though as we can expect to be in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s once again with heat index values in the lower 100′s. As an upper level disturbance pushes through we could see showers and storms moving through the region for the afternoon containing gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. Better rain chances are in the forecast into the weekend unfortunately just in time for the Fourth of July.
For our weekend we can expect scattered showers and storms arriving for Saturday and this could come in the form of several rounds of rain as we won’t be dealing with an all day washout. Regardless, if you do have any outdoors plans for the holiday make sure to have an alternative plan just in case storms do move through. Temperatures stay warm even with a little more cloud cover around as highs top out in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s with morning lows in the middle and upper 70′s. More widespread rain is possible into Sunday as we see a stationary boundary setup across the region and several disturbances move through helping to kick off the rain. After the drier weather we have been seeing it will be a welcome sight for many.
Into next week the rain chances remain high through Tuesday before the front breaks down and we get to see drier weather returning with typically afternoon and evening storms firing. Highs drop into the upper 80′s through Tuesday before they begin to climb into late week and the following weekend. For now stay cool and hydrated and have a great ending to the week!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
