FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A muggy and hazy afternoon, rain and storms chances increase for Fourth of July weekend

Through the rest of this afternoon and into the evening we look to remain dry as the rain continues to move through eastern portions of Louisiana, which means no cooling relief for Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures slowly fall as we head into the overnight back into the upper 80′s through the evening before we drop into the upper 70′s overnight. Humidity goes nowhere as we have southerly flow lasting through next week. For Friday though we can expect a better chance of some afternoon and evening storms as the high pressure slides a little further to the south and west. Afternoon highs remain warm though as we can expect to be in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s once again with heat index values in the lower 100′s. As an upper level disturbance pushes through we could see showers and storms moving through the region for the afternoon containing gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. Better rain chances are in the forecast into the weekend unfortunately just in time for the Fourth of July.