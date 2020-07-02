FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hazy, hot and humid today; stormy pattern ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With today being the last of our dry days, the heat is on and humidity values will send feels like temperatures well above 100 degrees this afternoon. The haze will also return with today declared an Air Quality Action Day due to levels of particulates high enough to create some respiratory problems for sensitive groups. A good day to spend indoors not only if you are sensitive to the dust, but very high heat indices will also create extra stress on the body if working outdoors.