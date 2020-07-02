FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hazy, hot and humid today; stormy pattern ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With today being the last of our dry days, the heat is on and humidity values will send feels like temperatures well above 100 degrees this afternoon. The haze will also return with today declared an Air Quality Action Day due to levels of particulates high enough to create some respiratory problems for sensitive groups. A good day to spend indoors not only if you are sensitive to the dust, but very high heat indices will also create extra stress on the body if working outdoors.
Rain chances hold off today and outside of the haze, our area will again receive a good deal of sunshine which will send temperatures up into the 90s. Just a few clouds from time to time. Tonight should again be another warm and sultry night with lows in the upper 70s. Friday starts off a stretch of stormier days but it won’t be raining all day any day through the weekend. In fact, Friday’s storm chances arrive later in the afternoon.
Models are picking up on a storm complex developing to our north tomorrow and moving through Southwest Louisiana late in the afternoon through early evening. These storms will be capable of gusty winds, lightning and briefly heavy downpours. Into the weekend, the pattern will be such that off and on storms will be likely through the day beginning in the morning and continuing into the afternoon.
Unfortunately, we will likely continue to see a few storms around during fireworks time Saturday night, although with public fireworks displays canceled due the pandemic, your plans were probably already changed regardless of the rain in the forecast. By Sunday, the threat of additional scattered thunderstorms returns during the morning and afternoon as a stalled front to our north keeps the active storm track in place.
We’ll pick up more rain next week as an abundance of Gulf moisture and a stalled front combine to keep our higher than normal rain chances in place through the early part of next week. The good news though is that the tropics remain quiet with no signs of that changing over the next several days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.