COVID-19 IN SWLA: Hospitalizations from virus more than double over last week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to climb.
The latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health Thursday afternoon show 76 patients hospitalized in Region 5 due to COVID-19.
Region 5 includes the five-parish area of Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, Cameron, and Jeff Davis.
That number has more than doubled in the last week, from 30 hospitalizations on June 25. At its peak in April, Southwest Louisiana had 46 patients hospitalized from the virus.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 840 - above 800 the first time since May 26.
Region 5 reported 173 new cases on Thursday. Vernon Parish, which is in KPLC’s coverage area, reported another six cases. The area also had two additional deaths reported - one in Allen Parish and one in Beauregard Parish.
Calcasieu Parish reported 123 new cases, Allen reported six, Beauregard 14, Cameron one, and Jeff Davis 29.
Calcasieu received test results back on 619 cases and 20 percent of those were positive.
Across the state, there were 1,383 new cases and 17 additional deaths.
Each death in Calcasieu suspected of being from COVID goes through a review process before a determination is made, said Charlie Hunter with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office. Each case is independently reviewed by a certified death investigator, then the information - which includes the case report and a copy of the COVID-19 test - is submitted to Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke, who makes the final determination.
ALLEN - 316 cases | 11 deaths | 167 state tests | 4,861 commercial tests
BEAUREGARD - 228 cases | 9 deaths | 43 state tests | 3,843 commercial tests
CALCASIEU - 1,852 cases | 59 deaths | 684 state tests | 25,883 commercial tests
CAMERON - 54 cases | 0 deaths | 1 state tests | 362 commercial tests
JEFF DAVIS - 399 cases | 9 deaths | 502 state tests | 6,052 commercial tests
VERNON - 159 cases | 8 deaths | 959 state tests | 3,382 commercial tests
STATE - 61,561 cases | 3,147 deaths | 36,524 state tests | 730,850 commercial tests | 840 COVID-19 patients hospitalized | 91 patients on ventilators | 43,026 patients presumed recovered.
PARISH INFORMATION
CALCASIEU PARISH
The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Calcasieu was reported on Thursday, March 19. Parish officials reported the first death from COVID-19 on Monday, March 23. It was also the first death from COVID-19 reported in Southwest Louisiana.
ALLEN PARISH
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the first two positive cases of coronavirus in Allen Parish on its website Monday, March 23. Both cases were at Oakdale Federal Correctional Complex, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
Two more cases were announced on Thursday, March 26.
Patrick Jones, 49, a prisoner at Oakdale FCC, died Saturday, March 28, from the virus. He complained of a persistent cough on Thursday, March 19, and was transported to a local hospital. He was placed on a ventilator on Friday, March 20.
BEAUREGARD PARISH
Beauregard Parish reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 21. Beauregard Parish officials said in a news release that they were advised by the state today that a test had come back positive. Read the full news release HERE.
CAMERON PARISH
One of the last parishes in Louisiana to report at confirmed case, Cameron Parish reported its first case of COVID-19 on April 7.
When Cameron reported its first case, Tensas Parish was the only parish with no confirmed cases.
“This has been expected and anticipated,” officials with the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparation said in an email. “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and do their part in decreasing the spread of infection by following CDC guidelines.”
These include:
• Practice social distancing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Stay home if you are sick.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jeff Davis Parish was reported on Tuesday, March 24.
VERNON PARISH
Representatives with Byrd Hospital in Leesville confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at their facility on Saturday, March 21.
