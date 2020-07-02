COVID-19 relief grant for nonprofits in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Nonprofit organizations within the five-parish Southwest Louisiana region can apply for a COVID-19 relief grant program provided by Mae’s Mission if eligible.
Mae’s Mission, a new granting nonprofit in Southwest Louisiana, said eligible nonprofits must operate within a $75,000 annual operating budget or employ no more than five full time employees.
Grant awards will range from $500 to $2,000.
The grant is to help nonprofits who used their resources to provide relief efforts in Southwest Louisiana during the pandemic, whether by hosting a blood drive, packing food and supplies, serving low-to-moderate income families affected by COVID-19 or offering volunteers for assistance programs.
There are four grant categories for applicants, however, each organization can only be awarded for one grant:
· Collaboration: Did the applicant organization collaborate with one or more local organization(s) or business(es) to accomplish a synchronized and cohesive objective for the Covid-19 relief efforts?
· Creativity: Did the applicant use unique and resourceful method(s) to accomplish an objective with limited materials for the Covid-19 relief efforts?
· Direct Impact: Did the organization’s purpose or project have a large impact on the direct community of Southwest Louisiana for the Covid-19 relief efforts?
· Volunteerism: Did the applicant utilize a volunteer force to aid in the betterment of the Southwest Louisiana community for the Covid-19 relief efforts?
Applicants will be reviewed and scored by a community review panel. The deadline to apply is July 31 at 6 p.m., according to Mae’s Mission website.
