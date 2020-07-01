LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) goes into effect today, July 1, 2020.
Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., says it’s a major victory for Louisiana farmers and ranchers.
“USMCA modernizes the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) by increasing market access for American farmers and ranchers. It also supports fair trade practices and includes key provisions increasing markets for U.S. rice, wheat, dairy, poultry, eggs and many other agricultural products,” said Strain. “Louisiana stands to benefit by increased trade in grains, rice and textiles.”
Strain says, “As we cope with a global pandemic, the USMCA provides food security by markedly increasing our capacity for trade with two of our largest trading partners in the world. It also enhances rural economic development as we are an export nation.”
Canada and Mexico are the first and second-largest export markets for United States food and agricultural products, totaling more than $39.7 billion in food and agricultural exports.
Strain says Louisiana exported goods were valued at over $3.57 billion to Canada and $9.22 billion to Mexico in 2018.
The top Louisiana export products to Canada and Mexico include $ 4.9 in petroleum and coal products, $2 billion in chemicals, $1.2 billion in agricultural products, and $720 million in oil and gas.
Rice, one of Louisiana’s largest crops, accounts for more than one-third of rice grown in the United States and is also exported to Mexico. Additionally, Mexico imports significant amounts of poultry and eggs, corn, soybeans, and cotton from the United States including Louisiana.
