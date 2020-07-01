SWLA Arrest Report - June 30, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 29, 2020.
Shane Donvane Richard, 32, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; harassment.
Sasha Denise Patterson, 39, Cypress, TX: Battery; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Keisha Nikiah Manuel, 36, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Todd James Lavergne Sr., 50, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; propper equipment required on vehicles.
Dustin Mallory Redeaux, 38, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
