New Ward 6 fire station opened in DeQuincy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house was held for the newest fire station of DeQuincy on Wednesday, July 1.
Ward 6 Fire Protection has placed their fifth station in the fire district at 4320 Edgerly Road in DeQuincy.
According to the District Captain, Teri Parker, it completes the goal for the department to have a station within five-miles of every home in their district.
Residents of the Edgerly Road and Bud Bennett Road areas are advised to contact their insurance companies to confirm they are receiving the insurance rates that coincide with the department’s class 4 fire rating.
“Some homeowners on Bud Bennett Road, located near the new station, are already reporting a savings of more than $100 per-month since the station has been built in the area,” says Parker.
125 square-miles around the DeQuincy and north Sulphur areas are protected by the Ward 6 Fire Department.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.