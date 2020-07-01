Lake Charles native Wade LeBlanc added to Orioles’ 60-man player pool

BALTIMORE, Md (KPLC) - Lake Charles native and MLB veteran Wade LeBlanc was added to the Baltimore Orioles’ 60-man player pool list on Sunday. LeBlanc was one of 26 pitchers on the initially released roster as a non-roster invite, although only eight are left-handed. MLB teams must enter the season with 30 players on their active roster.
The Barbe alum signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles in January following a two-year stint with the Seattle Mariners. Over the last two years with Seattle, LeBlanc is 15-12 with a 4.57 ERA in 58 appearances. He’s made 35 starts during that time racking up 222 strikeouts while only walking 71.
The 35-year-old was projected to make the Orioles’ 40-man roster before the MLB offseason was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.