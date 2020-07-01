FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat and humidity roll on, with rain chances for Fourth of July

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The heat and humidity continue to be the big weather story as we are seeing highs in the lower 90′s with heat indices in in the upper 90′s and triple digits. There is also a lot of haziness today as we are tracking more Saharan Dust moving through, but thankfully not seeing any issues from it.
Temperatures continue to climb this afternoon as many areas make it into the lower 90′s and even a few middle 90′s will be possible, but the feels like temperatures will continue to feel even warmer. If you do have any plans to be outdoors maybe going for a walk or some yard work make sure to have plenty of water nearby to help stay hydrated. We do eventually begin to cool down overnight as we see temperatures back into the lower 80′s through the evening. We still see very little relief during the overnight as humidity will stick around and that will help keep temperatures in the upper 70′s to near 80. A repeat is in store for our Thursday and the humidity is going nowhere anytime soon and that will mean heat index values back into the triple digits for the afternoon. Highs Thursday will be pretty similar to Wednesday with a few areas a degree or two warmer as we are back into the lower 90′s with a couple of middle 90′s possible. Rain chances look to remain low as well, which means not much in they way of a cool down. It will be perfect to sit by the pool though and even take a swim to help cool off.
As we move into Friday and the Fourth of July weekend we do see a slight change in the weather pattern and that change comes in the form of more rain as we see a stationary boundary park itself over the area and that will bring more rain into the area. Temperatures will be pretty steady though as we continue to see highs in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. If you do have any outdoor plans then just have an alternative plan to be safe if a thunderstorm or rain happens to move in.
Into next week rain chances remain high through Tuesday before dropping into the middle and end of the week, but the heat will be building once again. The best news of all is the tropics are remaining quiet and should remain that way over the next week or so. For now try and stay cool and keep hydrated!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.