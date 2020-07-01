FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat and humidity roll on, with rain chances for Fourth of July

Temperatures continue to climb this afternoon as many areas make it into the lower 90′s and even a few middle 90′s will be possible, but the feels like temperatures will continue to feel even warmer. If you do have any plans to be outdoors maybe going for a walk or some yard work make sure to have plenty of water nearby to help stay hydrated. We do eventually begin to cool down overnight as we see temperatures back into the lower 80′s through the evening. We still see very little relief during the overnight as humidity will stick around and that will help keep temperatures in the upper 70′s to near 80. A repeat is in store for our Thursday and the humidity is going nowhere anytime soon and that will mean heat index values back into the triple digits for the afternoon. Highs Thursday will be pretty similar to Wednesday with a few areas a degree or two warmer as we are back into the lower 90′s with a couple of middle 90′s possible. Rain chances look to remain low as well, which means not much in they way of a cool down. It will be perfect to sit by the pool though and even take a swim to help cool off.