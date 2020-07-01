FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hazy, hot and humid; still on track for weekend storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It likely comes as no surprise that we’re still in the middle of an extremely humid stretch of weather this morning that again starts off around 80 degrees at sunrise. Radar has been quiet except for one rogue shower over parts of Calcasieu Parish overnight and that likely won’t change much today as rain isn’t likely to affect your morning commute. As temperatures quickly rise, heat indices will again top the century mark this afternoon, between 100 and 105 this afternoon.
A bit more haze in the sky will be noted today as the thickest part of the Saharan dust plume pushes in, although as was the case yesterday, it shouldn’t be thick enough to cause any major aggravation of respiratory problems. It will however make for more vibrant sunrises and sunsets today and again on Thursday before moving out. Thursday’s forecast should be similar to today in that the heat and humidity will be the biggest issue of the day with heat index readings again above 100 during the afternoon and not much heat relief, even during the nighttime hours.
By Friday, a return of thunderstorm chances kicks off a stormier stretch by the holiday weekend. We’ll begin to see more in the way of scattered afternoon to early evening storms on Friday as a weak front moves into the area before stalling out over the weekend. This will put a focus for daily scattered thunderstorms in play for both Saturday and Sunday. The best time for these storms will be during the afternoon through sunset, so plan your weekend accordingly if it involves outdoor activities. The good part will be that the storms provide some heat relief.
We’ll continue to crank out more daily storms each day through the middle of next week, with a 40% daily afternoon to early evening storm threat. Those higher rain chances look to slack off a bit by the second half of next week. There’s still no threat of any tropical development and that should not change over at least the next 5 to 7 days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
