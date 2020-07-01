FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hazy, hot and humid; still on track for weekend storms

A bit more haze in the sky will be noted today as the thickest part of the Saharan dust plume pushes in, although as was the case yesterday, it shouldn’t be thick enough to cause any major aggravation of respiratory problems. It will however make for more vibrant sunrises and sunsets today and again on Thursday before moving out. Thursday’s forecast should be similar to today in that the heat and humidity will be the biggest issue of the day with heat index readings again above 100 during the afternoon and not much heat relief, even during the nighttime hours.